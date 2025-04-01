Enemy Attacks Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones, Leaving Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Tuesday, April 1, Russian forces launched approximately 30 attacks on the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three people, including a 14-year-old teenager.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, shared the update on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The invaders shelled Nikopol, the Marhanets and Pokrovsk urban and rural communities, using heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

Among the injured, a 14-year-old teenager and a 65-year-old woman are receiving outpatient treatment, while a 37-year-old woman has been hospitalized in moderate condition.

The shelling caused a fire, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. The attacks also damaged seven private houses, three outbuildings, several cars, a garage, four trade kiosks, and power lines.

As previously reported, on March 30, a man was injured in Nikopol as a result of Russian shelling.