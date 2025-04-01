ONLC Training Expands AI Education With Copilot Studio Course At Microsoft AI Skills

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across the United States.

As part of the Microsoft AI Skills Fest, ONLC Training is launching a specialized course on Microsoft Copilot Studio, providing professionals with the skills to build and extend AI-powered agents. This event aligns with Microsoft's global initiative to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title for the most users to complete an AI training lesson in 24 hours."AI-powered agents are transforming the way organizations streamline workflows and boost productivity," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. "With Copilot Studio, professionals can build AI solutions tailored to their business needs. This course equips learners with hands-on experience in creating intelligent assistants that enhance efficiency and decision-making."Empowering AI Innovation with Copilot StudioONLC's "Build and Extend Agent Experiences with Copilot Studio" course provides an in-depth look at creating AI-driven assistants that integrate seamlessly with enterprise data and workflows. Attendees will explore AI agent design for building user-facing, background, and autonomous agents. The course also covers seamless data integration, connecting agents with SharePoint, Microsoft Graph, and custom APIs to extend functionality across platforms.Through hands-on labs, participants will learn advanced automation techniques using Power Automate, Azure, and API connectors to extend Copilot's capabilities. Real-world use cases highlight implementing AI-driven solutions for IT helpdesk, customer support, and business process automation.Who Should Attend?This course is designed for IT professionals, developers, business process owners, and solution architects looking to integrate AI into their workflows. Attendees will gain practical insights into extending Microsoft 365 Copilot and building custom AI assistants for enterprise applications."ONLC is committed to providing cutting-edge AI education," Williamson added. "By offering this Copilot Studio course as part of the AI Skills Fest, we're helping businesses and professionals stay ahead in an AI-driven world."Join the AI Learning RevolutionONLC's Copilot Studio course will be held online on April 8, 2025, as a featured session during the Microsoft AI Skills Fest. Participants will not only gain valuable AI skills but also have the opportunity to contribute to a historic world record attempt. Registration is free, and those unable to attend live will receive access to recorded sessions.For more information or to register, visit or call 1-800-288-8221.About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across the United States. With a commitment to quality instruction and up-to-date course content, ONLC helps individuals and organizations stay competitive in today's rapidly changing technology landscape. As a Microsoft Solutions Provider for Training Services and an official Microsoft Training Services Partner (TSP), ONLC can customize training solutions for organizations of all sizes to meet their specific business needs.

