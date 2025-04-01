Maha Govt & Microsoft Sign Mou To Pursue ‘Digital India-Self Reliant Maharashtra’ Goal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) The Maharashtra government and Microsoft on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen the "Digital India, Self-reliant Maharashtra" concept.

With the help of artificial intelligence, the government will become more capable, people-oriented and transparent, which will directly benefit the citizens, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on this occasion.

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik said that the MoU signed with Microsoft will provide an opportunity for officers and employees of the state to get training in the field of artificial intelligence. This partnership will accelerate Maharashtra's dream of a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2028. It will boost the state's innovation, progress and entrepreneurship.

According to the government release, the partnership between the state government and Microsoft will make a significant contribution to the economic and social development of Maharashtra.

Three AI Centers of Excellence will be established across the state. One center will be the Geography Analysis Center to conduct advanced geography-related analysis, GIS and satellite imagery to support policy decision-making. It will be situated in the Chief Secretary's office.

The Forensic Research and AI Center will be set up at Lune basically to expand the use of AI in criminal investigation and forensic analysis.

The Maharashtra Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement (MARVEL) Center will be established in Nagpur. It will be devoted to the AI-based research and training for law enforcement, vigilance and improved administration. Microsoft certifications will be provided to government employees in the state. MS Learn, a world-class platform, will make the administration more capable and tech-savvy.

With the help of Microsoft Copilot technology, various government functions will be significantly improved. This technology will be useful for streamlining administrative workflows. Automatic summarisation and analysis facilities will be available to make document management more effective. Also, quick resolution will be possible with the help of artificial intelligence to respond immediately to citizen complaints.

Copilot technology will play an important role in the areas of health management, land records management and traffic management. It will be directly linked to the Aadhaar card and other essential services to simplify the process of traffic fines. This will make government services more efficient, transparent and in the interest of citizens, said the government release.