RS PRO Makes Panel Building A Breeze

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Power electronic systems are central to almost all forms of industrial production, represent considerable investments, and pose serious safety risks. So, it's critically important to keep them running safely, efficiently, and reliably. This is where control cabinets come in.

Control cabinets contain a combination of electrical and electronic devices that control the various mechanical functions of connected equipment. They have an enclosure and a back panel like breaker boxes. But instead of just containing fuses, they contain components including contactors, power supplies, relays, meters, heaters, thermostats, HMIs, indicators, fans, terminal blocks, and more.

The RS PRO portfolio of control panel products offers everything you need to build, install, and maintain control panels equipped for your specific needs, in addition to the streamlined procurement and maintenance benefits that come with single-source solutions. Like all RS PRO products, this range is meticulously designed to provide an unbeatable combination of quality, choice, and value and backed by the RS PRO Seal of Approval, which is only awarded after a rigorous testing, inspection, and auditing process based on demanding international standards.

This comprehensive range features more than:



1,850 high-quality, cost-effective electronic and electrical enclosures engineered to protect your components and devices against a range of environmental hazards. Options include standing, wall-mounted, and compact handheld enclosures and junction boxes.

160 power products designed to provide a safe, reliable source of electricity both inside and outside of the panel, including DC/DC converters and both DIN rail and embedded switch mode AC/DC power supplies .

360 in-panel components designed to help ensure seamless operation, including contactors , enclosure heaters , monitoring relays , power relays , solid-state relays , time delay relays , digital timers and hour meters , soft starters , and motor protection switches .

1,470 components designed for use outside of the panel, including Peltier modules , which can also be used inside of the panel; HMI displays ; on/off and proportional-integral-derivative (PID) temperature controllers ; thermostats ; pushbutton products and accessories that help manage, monitor, and regulate process parameters like temperature, flow, pressure, and speed; warning and status indicators , such as audible alarms, beacons, and light towers; and multifunctional panel meters and digital displays engineered to facilitate programming, enhance system efficiency, and display precise measurements. 6,870 associated products and accessories designed to complement your control panel and streamline panel building, including axial fans , cable management , DIN rail terminal blocks , hook-up wire , test and measurement solutions , VDE tools , and motors and motor controls .

"Our comprehensive portfolio of RS PRO control panel products provides customers with a single source for industrial-grade solutions that are rigorously tested and field-proven to deliver high-quality performance in a wide range of industrial applications and environments," said Sonya May, RS PRO Manager. "It also offers a varied selection designed to satisfy diverse needs and comparable savings you can take to the bank. In addition, most RS PRO products - including all tools and appliances - are covered by a three-year warranty."

Sonya continued, "This unique value proposition has earned us the business of more than half a million industrial customers and counting, as well as an astonishingly low return rate of less than 0.02%."

The RS PRO portfolio is designed to satisfy the needs of virtually every industrial application and working environment and provide competitive savings compared to branded alternatives without compromising performance, allowing customers of all sizes to work confidently. It features more than 90,000 products across 1,500 technologies, including more than 17,000 in-stock and ready-to-ship solutions and a growing selection of sustainable solutions. These field-proven, industrial-grade products can also be combined into integrated solutions to further simplify customers' sourcing and purchasing processes and save even more time and money.

For more information about the RS PRO portfolio of control panel products essential for keeping industrial operations in virtually every segment running safely, reliably, and efficiently, please visit the links embedded here.

For assistance identifying, procuring, installing, and maintaining RS PRO control panel products or overcoming common design, installation, and operating challenges - including enclosure and component sizing, standards compliance, power protection, electromagnetic interference, separating power and control circuitry, low-voltage instrumentation wiring, reliable wire terminations, obtaining accurate voltage measurements, and employee and equipment safety considerations - please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team .

RS is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit or connect with us via social media on Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

