SGH Names William Bruin Structural Engineering Region Head, West

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Bill is an optimistic and enthusiastic leader who is not only a hardworking and creative partner to his clients, but also a tireless and energetic staff mentor," said SGH Chief Technical Officer Niklas Vigener . "I am always impressed by his dedication to supporting talent around him and helping our engineers grow into their craft."

Bill brings extensive experience in risk consulting, structural engineering, and project management applied over a variety of industrial, offshore, and waterfront projects, primarily in the oil and gas industry. His career has focused on condition assessment, response evaluation, risk identification, hazard mitigation, due diligence assessments, and design for a wide variety of onshore, near-shore, and offshore structures and facilities. He is also committed to giving back to the profession. He is active with several ASCE-COPRI committees and has traveled to disaster locations for earthquake and tsunami reconnaissance.

"I'm privileged to step into this role and look forward to offering strong support to our outstanding principals and skilled professionals across our Western Structural Engineering divisions," said Bill. "The work we do across a variety of technical specialties and locations is truly inspiring."

SGH Principal Rune Iversen will take on Bill's former role as Structural Engineering Division Head for the San Francisco Bay Area.

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients' most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With 750 employees in nine office locations throughout the United States, SGH's industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what's possible. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Simpson Gumpertz & Heger