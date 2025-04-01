Penelope Bourbon Expands Its Lineup With Ready-To-Pour Peach Old Fashioned

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Marking its highly anticipated entry into the booming ready-to-pour market, Penelope Bourbon introduces Peach Old Fashioned – a cocktail that combines the brand's signature bourbon expertise with an effortlessly enjoyable drinking experience. Penelope Bourbon is renowned for its dedication to quality, and its new Peach Old Fashioned reflects that same craftsmanship. This ready-to-pour cocktail blends Penelope's award-winning straight bourbon and rye whiskey with peach bitters and farm-sourced 100% pure maple syrup, creating a balanced, sophisticated twist on the classic old fashioned.

The first in a series of nationwide releases in Penelope's new ready-to-pour portfolio, Peach Old Fashioned is packaged in a striking 750mL white matte bottle with elegant peach-colored lettering. It is bottled at 80 proof and available for a minimum suggested retail price of $29.99.

"Peach Old Fashioned is our first leap into the ready-to-pour category and we think folks will really enjoy it," said Michael Paladini, Penelope Bourbon founder and vice president of strategy for MGP Ingredients. "We handpicked the bourbon and rye we used, along with the premium ingredients, to craft a modern take on an iconic classic. We think this will be a go-to for anyone looking for a delicious old fashioned at a great price."

Peach Old Fashioned opens with inviting aromas of dark cherry and vanilla, complemented by hints of stone fruit and orange peel. On the palate, rich vanilla and allspice mingle with decadent peach and fig, leading to a lingering finish of caramel syrup and sweet candied ginger spice.

"Old fashioneds are one of our personal favorite cocktails to drink, especially the peach old fashioned variation," said Danny Polise, Penelope Bourbon founder and master blender. "So when we set out to create a ready-to-pour cocktail, it was clear where to begin. Most importantly, we wanted to create a cocktail with the same great taste as if it were made from scratch in your own home or at a great bar. Teaming up with Nashville, Tennessee, cocktail creator Tim Beckner, we created a recipe layered with flavor using quality ingredients you'd find behind any great bar. It's been a fun new direction for us, and we're just getting started."

A product locator for the Penelope family of bourbons can be found here .

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has become one of the country's fastest-growing whiskey brands. Named after founder Michael Paladini's daughter, Penelope Bourbon offers a range of uniquely blended and finished straight bourbon and rye whiskey expressions, known for their smoothness and rich flavor, perfect for sipping neat or mixing in cocktails.

Penelope's core expressions, including Wheated, Four Grain, Barrel Strength, Architect, and Toasted Bourbon, have won more than 40 awards across the spirits industry. In 2024 alone, Penelope won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Barrel Strength and Toasted Rye, alongside innovation awards for limited releases such as Rio.

Penelope Bourbon continues to innovate within its Cooper Series, Limited Releases, and Estate Collection, further establishing its place among the top premium whiskey brands. Today, Penelope is available in all 50 states and seven countries, proving that with passion, dedication, and love, anything is possible.

For more information, visit penelopebourbon or follow us on social media @penelopebourbon (Instagram/Facebook).

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Penelope Bourbon