Bitmex Unveils Enhanced BMEX Token Utility With Increased Staking Rewards And Lower Trading Fees

BitMEX , the OG crypto derivatives exchange, today announced significant enhancements to its BMEX Token ecosystem, introducing higher staking rewards, reduced trading fees, and expanded token utility. These improvements were designed to provide greater value and flexibility for traders on the platform.

Increased staking rewards – Users can now potentially earn up to 7.5% yield by staking BMEX, a 50% increase from previous rates.

Lower trading fees – BMEX holders can unlock trading fee discounts of up to 70%. Easier access to competitive fee tiers – More traders can now qualify for reduced fees and enhanced benefits.

BMEX, the native utility of the BitMEX exchange, is designed to fuel traders' financial growth through staking rewards, trading fee discounts, withdrawal fee refunds, and exclusive privileges. The token's benefits are further enhanced by BitMEX's monthly token burn programme, which drives long-term demand and ecosystem growth.

For more details on the revamped BMEX structure, users can visit here . Additionally, new and returning traders on BitMEX can enjoy up to $5,000 in BMEX airdrops within their first 30 days.

About BitMEX

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit