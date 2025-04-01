Bioprocess Bags Market Size, Grwoth, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Bioprocess bags are sterile, flexible containers used in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life sciences sectors to store, process, and transport biological materials like cells, proteins, vaccines, blood products, and other biopharmaceutical substances. They are designed to maintain the integrity and sterility of their contents throughout production stages such as fermentation, cell culture, and storage, typically made from materials compatible with specific biological products.

Market Dynamics Rising demand for biologics drives the global market

The growing demand for biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies, is a key driver of the global bioprocess bags market. As biopharmaceutical companies scale up production to meet the increasing global healthcare demand, the adoption of single-use bioprocess bags is accelerating due to their efficiency, sterility, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the rise of personalized medicine and the expansion of biosimilars further contribute to this growing demand.

For example, in October 2024, Johnson & Johnson announced a USD 2 billion investment to build a biologics manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina. This new facility will enhance production capacity for its biologics portfolio and pipeline, supporting the company's goal of advancing over 70 novel therapies and product expansions by the end of the decade.

This investment underscores the increasing demand for biologics and the critical need for scalable bioprocessing solutions, such as bioprocess bags, to support the industry's growth.

Development of advanced materials creates tremendous opportunities

The bioprocess bags market is witnessing significant opportunities driven by the development of advanced, durable, sterile, and sustainable materials. Innovations in multi-layer films, biodegradable polymers, and high-barrier coatings are not only improving the performance of bioprocess bags but also addressing critical issues such as contamination risks and environmental impact. These advancements are enabling broader adoption in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and boosting overall process efficiency.

For example, in April 2023, Merck introduced the Ultimus Single-Use Process Container Film, designed to provide exceptional durability and leak resistance in bioprocessing applications. Bag leaks have long been a major concern for biomanufacturers. To combat this, the Ultimus film incorporates a unique woven nylon structure, enhancing the bag's strength, durability, and resilience. This innovation highlights the industry's commitment to improving the reliability of single-use systems while addressing environmental sustainability.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a leading position in the global bioprocess bags market due to its robust biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, high adoption of single-use technologies, and increasing investments in biologics and gene therapy production. The region's presence of major biopharma companies, along with well-established regulatory frameworks and technological advancements in bioprocessing, drives market growth. Moreover, the region benefits from growing R&D activities, the expansion of large-scale biomanufacturing facilities, and strategic partnerships between industry players and research institutions, further boosting market dominance.

The global bioprocess bags market size was valued at USD 4.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 5.80 billion in 2025 to reach USD 12.86 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on type, the global bioprocess bags market is segmented into 2D bioprocess bags, 3D bioprocess bags, and others. The 3D bioprocess bags segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on application, the global bioprocess bags market is segmented into upstream process, downstream process, and process development. The upstream process segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on end-users, the global market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organization, and academic & research institutions. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Sartorius AGDanaher CorporationMerck KGaASaint-GobainCorning IncorporatedEntegrisMeissner Filtration Products Inc.PROAnalytics LLCCellBiosILC Dover LPQosinaMedical & PharmaVWR International LLCAbbVie Recent Developments

In January 2024 , AbbVie expanded its manufacturing capabilities with a USD 223 million expansion of its Singapore facility. This investment will enhance biologics manufacturing capacity within AbbVie's global network, meeting the growing demand for biopharmaceutical production.

Segmentation

By Type2D Bioprocess Bags3D Bioprocess BagsOthersBy ApplicationUpstream ProcessDownstream ProcessProcess DevelopmentBy End-UserPharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical CompaniesContract Manufacturing OrganizationAcademic & Research InstitutionsBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificCentral & South AmericaThe Middle East and Africa