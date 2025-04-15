Palestinian Ministry Says Israel PM's Criticism Of Macron An 'Unjustified Attack'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories - The Palestinian foreign ministry on Monday condemned the Israeli prime minister's criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron for announcing that Paris intended to recognise a Palestinian state within months.

"The ministry strongly condemns the unjustified attack and offensive remarks made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his son against President Emmanuel Macron," the Ramallah-based ministry said in a statement.

"The ministry considers these statements a clear acknowledgement of Netanyahu's ongoing hostility to peace based on the two-state solution, as well as a blatant rejection of international legitimacy and a persistent preference for violence and military solutions over the political path."

Macron, in an interview with France 5 broadcast on Wednesday, said that France could take the step during a United Nations conference in New York in June, adding he hoped it would trigger a reciprocal recognition of Israel by Arab countries.

"We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months," Macron said.

"I will do it because I believe that at some point it will be right and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic, which must also allow all those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in turn, which many of them do not do."

His remarks sparked a wave of criticism from right-wing groups in France and from Netanyahu and his son Yair Netanyahu.

"Screw you!" Yair Netanyahu wrote in English on X late on Saturday, while Netanyahu himself dismissed Macron's remarks.

"President Macron is gravely mistaken in continuing to promote the idea of a Palestinian state in the heart of our land -- a state whose sole aspiration is the destruction of Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"To this day, not a single figure in Hamas or the Palestinian Authority has condemned the horrors of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust," he said, referring to the October 7, 2023, attack led by Hamas on Israel.

He described it as "a silence that reveals their true attitude toward the Jewish state.

"We will not endanger our existence over illusions detached from reality, and we will not accept moral lectures about establishing a Palestinian state that would threaten Israel's survival -- especially not from those who oppose granting independence to Corsica, New Caledonia, French Guiana, and other territories, whose independence would pose no threat to France whatsoever."