Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Travelogue: Listening And Learning In Pakistan With Artistic Milliners And Diamond Fabrics

Travelogue: Listening And Learning In Pakistan With Artistic Milliners And Diamond Fabrics


2025-04-15 02:01:25
(MENAFN- 3BL) In this latest blog, we go behind the scenes with Cascale's Senior Director of Manufacturer Membership, Alexandra Rieger, following her recent visit to Artistic Milliners and Diamond Fabrics – two manufacturers leading the way in sustainability and circularity – alongside Jeremy Lardeau, SVP of the Higg Index. Rieger shares insights on challenges facing manufacturers such as audit duplication to rising demands of environmental reporting but also highlights the opportunity and importance of engaging in constructive dialogue to tackle these challenges.

Read the full blog, titled: Travelogue: Listening and Learning in Pakistan with Artistic Milliners and Diamond Fabrics

MENAFN15042025007202015466ID1109433360

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search