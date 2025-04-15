Swiss Population Could Hit 10.5 Million By 2055

Deutsch de Bevölkerung dürfte bis 2055 auf 10,5 Millionen anwachsen Original Read more: Bevölkerung dürfte bis 2055 auf 10,5 Millionen anwachse

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss population is expected to grow to 10.5 million by 2055, mainly due to immigration, according to the latest forecast by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). This content was published on April 15, 2025 - 11:38 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

From 2035 onwards, natural population growth – the difference between the number of births and deaths – will be negative. Growth will therefore come exclusively from migration and will be increasingly dependent on the country's economic situation, the FSO said on Tuesday.

The statistical office has calculated two other scenarios: a“high” forecast predicts a population of 11.7 million in 2055, and a“low” prediction of 9.3 million.

Ageing rapidly until 2040

The Swiss population will continue to age, FSO says, with many baby boomers retiring and life expectancy increasing. The population aged 65 or over will increase by around 50% between 2024 and 2055.

It is expected to rise rapidly until around 2040, before levelling off. Annual growth will peak in 2029 at 2.6%. The number of people aged 80 or over will almost double, rising from 0.54 million in 2025 to 1.03 million in 2055. In that year, people aged 65 or over will account for a quarter of the population, more than children and teenagers (17.9%).

