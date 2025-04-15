Swiss Population Could Hit 10.5 Million By 2055
Deutsch
de
Bevölkerung dürfte bis 2055 auf 10,5 Millionen anwachsen
Original
Read more: Bevölkerung dürfte bis 2055 auf 10,5 Millionen anwachse
From 2035 onwards, natural population growth – the difference between the number of births and deaths – will be negative. Growth will therefore come exclusively from migration and will be increasingly dependent on the country's economic situation, the FSO said on Tuesday.
The statistical office has calculated two other scenarios: a“high” forecast predicts a population of 11.7 million in 2055, and a“low” prediction of 9.3 million.Ageing rapidly until 2040
The Swiss population will continue to age, FSO says, with many baby boomers retiring and life expectancy increasing. The population aged 65 or over will increase by around 50% between 2024 and 2055.
It is expected to rise rapidly until around 2040, before levelling off. Annual growth will peak in 2029 at 2.6%. The number of people aged 80 or over will almost double, rising from 0.54 million in 2025 to 1.03 million in 2055. In that year, people aged 65 or over will account for a quarter of the population, more than children and teenagers (17.9%).More More The changing face of Swiss immigration
