Swiss Soldiers Take Part In Military Exercise In Austria
“This is a special day for our troops on the ground. We haven't had an exercise like this for 30 years,” declared a Swiss commander.
The Allentsteig parade ground in Austria covers an area of 157 km2, offering a unique field of action and a range of tactical options for ground combat exercises.
Dozens of armoured vehicles and tanks will be transported to Austria, including Leopard battle tanks, Piranhas vehicles and recovery tanks, as well as several tonnes of equipment. In all, 11 rail compositions, extending over almost 4.3 km, are needed for the operation.More More A thousand Swiss soldiers will head to Austria for military exercises
This content was published on Feb 27, 2025 They will join their Austrian and German counterparts at the Allentsteig military training area in April.Read more: A thousand Swiss soldiers will head to Austria for military exercise
