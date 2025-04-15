Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Soldiers Take Part In Military Exercise In Austria

2025-04-15 02:19:16
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss army has organised a military exercise in Austria, involving 1,000 militia soldiers. The aim is to strengthen the country's defence capability. This content was published on April 15, 2025 - 12:54 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Exercice majeur inédit des Forces terrestres suisses en Autriche

“This is a special day for our troops on the ground. We haven't had an exercise like this for 30 years,” declared a Swiss commander.

The Allentsteig parade ground in Austria covers an area of 157 km2, offering a unique field of action and a range of tactical options for ground combat exercises.

Dozens of armoured vehicles and tanks will be transported to Austria, including Leopard battle tanks, Piranhas vehicles and recovery tanks, as well as several tonnes of equipment. In all, 11 rail compositions, extending over almost 4.3 km, are needed for the operation.

