Paktia: Hundreds Of Youth Enrolled In Vocational Program

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): A six-month long vocational training programme involving 280 youth has been initiated in southeastern Paktia province, an official announced on Tuesday.

Labour and Social Affairs Director Qari Mohammad Rahim Nasrat told a ceremony in this regard the participants would receive both theoretical and practical training in mobile phone and motorbike repair, electricity and tailoring.

He added that his department was also working to launch similar vocational training programmes for newly returned youth.

One of the participants, Shafiqullah, told Pajhwok Afghan News that vocational training was vital for creating job opportunities for unemployed youth in the community.

According to him, these trainings could help many young people stay away from drugs and, by learning a trade, they will be able to provide for their families.

Rohullah, another trainee specialising in motorbike repair, also told Pajhwok that after completing the training, he plans to start his own business.

He called on the authorities to support them with necessary tools and equipment after the training and help create job opportunities for them.

