Stranded, Soaked For 12 Hours: How UAE's April 2024 Floods Pushed Residents To Rethink Home, Work

In April 2024, the UAE experienced the "heaviest rainfall " the country has ever seen, surpassing any recorded precipitation since data collection began in 1949. The downpour impacted across the country. Many residents found themselves stranded on the roads for hours; some abandoned their vehicles as rainwater seeped in, while others could not leave their homes amid flooded rooms and roads . For UAE residents who experienced the floods, the events taught "valuable lessons".

Jawad Al Deen, a Dubai resident, was marooned for nearly 13 hours:“I had to abandon my car and seek refuge at a friend's house,” he recalled. Since that day, Jawad has moved to remote work, appreciating the flexibility.“If I don't need to be physically present, I'd rather be at home. I even created an office space to feel like an actual workplace,” the 26-year-old shared. He noted that while government employees were encouraged to work from home, the private sector remained ambiguous about remote work arrangements.

Mia Zeidwan, a resident of Al Barsha, described her experience during the rains as a "nightmare". The floods prompted her rethink the type of buildings she chose to live in and led her to look for well-managed apartments. "I invested in renting a good-conditioned building with responsive management," she explained. During the unprecedented rain and storm of April 16-17 , some residents faced challenges, including power outages and water shortages.

"Management should be understanding and communicative during crises," she reflected, recalling her struggles to access water from the building pool while climbing three flights of stairs due to the elevator's shutdown.

The floodwaters didn't just bring life to a halt for some; even months later, garage operators were still overwhelmed by the volume of cars requiring repairs from insurers and individual owners, as the flooding completely submerged cars in various areas .

While some motorists who bought comprehensive insurance plans had their car damages covered under natural catastrophe coverage, those with third-party insurance plans had to pay for repairs out of their pockets. Up to Dh25,000 and months of waiting for approvals left some struggling to find parts. Many shared the same sentiment as Hind, a 39-year-old Jordanian who said, "They all said the water damaged the engine." This left her routine disrupted for months and relied on public and private transport.

As previously reported by Khaleej Times, rainfall intensity in the UAE is expected to increase by 10 to 20 per cent ; average temperatures could rise by 1.7°C in the coming years. In response, UAE authorities have been preparing and rolling out initiatives. One key announcement was by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, of a Dh30 billion rain drainage network project called 'Tasreef,' to be completed by 2033. This project represents a significant investment in the city's infrastructure, enhancing its resilience against flooding.

Small business struggles

The flood's impact on local businesses was particularly devastating. Bookends, a second-hand bookstore, lost over 14,000 books . Co-founder Somia Anwar vividly remembers April 16 when the rain turned their store into a disaster zone.“We tried to save the books, but it was too late,” she lamented. Feeling defeated, Somia returned home, unsure of their future. However, a social media appeal for help sparked an outpouring of community support . "People who had never heard of us came to help and donated books," she said, reigniting their hope for recovery.

LA Musiqaa, a music learning centre owned by Akhil Pillai and Leslie Abeto, suffered extensive damage. They lost valuable equipment, including Pillai's piano, which held sentimental value. Despite the setback, the couple found motivation in their supportive clients.“As long as we have some instruments, we can keep going,” Abeto remarked.

Rebuilding and looking ahead

In the weeks following the floods, both businesses took proactive measures to prevent future disasters. Bookends replaced wooden shelves with aluminum bookcases and switched to waterproof storage containers. Similarly, LA Musiqaa opted for tile flooring and water-resistant gypsum boards to enhance resilience against potential floods. Abeto expressed faith in local authorities, believing they are now better prepared for extreme weather events.“If we face rains like that again, I trust they will be ready,” she said.

As the community reflects on the aftermath of the floods , resilience and support emerge as central themes, underscoring the strength of a city that refuses to be defined by adversity.