Halle Bailey Joins Jesse Eisenberg In 'A Real Pain' Sequel

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg's upcoming movie has added new cast members. The film is a follow-up to the Oscar-winning 'A Real Pain'.

The makers of the film have now signed Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu and Bernadette Peters. The yet-to-be-titled musical comedy also stars Julianne Moore, and Paul Giamatti, reports 'Variety'.

The film, which started production in April, also features Bonnie Milligan, Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper and Maulik Pancholy. Moore plays a“shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a community theater musical production, going to extremes as she loses herself in the role”, according to the logline. A24 has boarded the film, which hails from Topic Studios and Emma Stone's Fruit Tree.

As per 'Variety', Eisenberg wrote the original music and lyrics for the film's musical. Steven Gizicki ('A Complete Unknown', 'La La Land') is the music supervisor, and Bill Sherman ('In the Heights') is the executive music producer.

Choreography is by Andy Blankenbuehler ('Hamilton'), and Drew Daniels ('Anora') is the cinematographer.

Fruit Tree's Emma Stone, Dave McCary and Ali Herting will produce with Topic Studios serving as executive producers. The upcoming film marks a reunion between Eisenberg and Fruit Tree and A24 following his 2023 directorial debut 'When You Finish Saving the World'. Fruit Tree and A24 previously teamed on 'I Saw the TV Glow' and 'The Curse'.

Eisenberg's most recent film, 'A Real Pain' landed him an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay, and earned Kieran Culkin an Academy Award for best supporting actor.