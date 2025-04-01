MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Eisai to Divest Rights for Pariet in China to Peak Pharma

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has entered into an agreement to divest the rights for proton pump inhibitor Pariet® (generic name: rabeprazole sodium) in China to Beijing Peak Biology Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a CBC Group-controlled company. Peak Pharma has commenced marketing activities, while Eisai will manage the transfer of manufacturing and marketing authorizations during atransition period.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eisai will receive RMB725 million (approximately 15.7 billion JPY1) as contractual upfront payments, as well as the rights to receive a sales milestone payment. The upfront payments have already been recorded in the third quarter of Eisai's fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 expects no changes to its consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Pariet is a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) discovered and developed by Eisai, approved in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. Pariet was approved in China in 2000 and is indicated forgastrointestinal disorders including gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, and reflux esophagitis. With the conclusion of this agreement, Eisai believes that CBC Group's proven 'investor-operator' approach and commitment to delivering quality healthcare to a wide range of patients will maximize the value of Pariet in China.

The agreement will enable Eisai to strategically reallocate resources to other mid-to-long-term business growth areas so as to continue to make further contributions to address the diversified needs of, andincrease the benefits provided to, patients and their families.

1 Exchange rate: 1 RMB = 21.67 JPY (as of December 31, 2024)

About CBC Group

Headquartered in Singapore, CBC Group is Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, with an AUMof US$9 billion. With a diversified, multi-product strategy, CBC Group is focused on platform-building, buyout, privatecredit and royalties, and real estate, across the healthcare space, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, and healthcare services. We are committed to creating lasting value by integrating global innovations andtalents. Partnering with the world's top entrepreneurs and scientists, our unique“investor-operator” approach has empowered leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyse innovations, and improve efficiencies in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide.

