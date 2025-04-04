Electricity Rates Will Not Increase: Rajasthan Energy Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 5 (IANS) Amid the ongoing protests against privatisation of power companies in the state and the "doubts" surrounding upcoming operational nature of the Chhabra Thermal Power Plant, Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar told the media on Friday that the state government does not intend to privatise.

He said that the joint venture with NTPC and other central undertakings is a step taken towards meeting the energy needs of the state and improving financial management.

The Energy Minister said that the apprehensions of the employees regarding the service conditions have been removed.

The government has made it clear that there will be no adverse effect on employee interests in any joint venture.

He said: "We have discussed with the employees and assured them that neither their jobs will be affected nor will there be any change in promotion or service conditions. For this, we have instructed the CMDs of Discoms and Generation Corporations to give written assurance."

On the question of the ongoing dispute over the process of giving Chhabra Thermal Power Plant as a joint venture with NTPC in 50-50 per cent share and the cost of electricity, the Rajasthan Energy Minister said: "We have clearly told the company that they should agree on the same cost at which RVUNL is working right now. If we have to get electricity at a higher cost, then why not get the work done from our own undertakings?"

He told that only resources are being given to NTPC, no such decision will be taken which will increase the operating cost. We will not let the electricity prices increase. We have clearly told the company that the operation cost should be kept the same as it is now.

He said: "If electricity becomes expensive then it will be meaningless. The effect of renewable energy will be seen in two years."

The Energy Minister said that the government plans to reduce the cost of electricity in many ways.

"We are focusing on solar and renewable energy. This will show its effect in the coming two years and the people of the state will be able to get electricity at lower rates."

He said that there is a plan to provide cheap and local solar energy under the hybrid annuity model, which will benefit the discoms and reduce losses. He also added that planned efforts are also being made to strengthen the transmission and distribution system. The Energy Minister said that all the questions of the employees regarding the joint venture and MoU being made in the production sector have been removed.

This is the first time that the Energy Minister has presented the government's stand in detail to the media regarding the agitation of electricity employees and the issue related to the Chhabra plant.