Adnoc Advances Low-Carbon Ammonia Project With EPC Tender

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue/AP

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has initiated a tender process for the engineering, procurement, and construction of Project Rabdan, a low-carbon ammonia production facility slated for construction in the Taziz industrial complex. The plant is designed to produce one million tonnes per year of blue ammonia, leveraging natural gas feedstocks while capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions to reduce its carbon footprint.

The EPC tender follows the completion of front-end engineering and design studies, marking a significant milestone in Adnoc's strategy to expand its portfolio of low-carbon energy solutions. The project aligns with the United Arab Emirates' broader objectives to diversify its energy mix and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with international climate commitments.

Adnoc's Taziz initiative, a joint venture with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company , aims to develop a world-scale chemicals and industrial hub in Al Ruwais Industrial City. The low-carbon ammonia facility is a cornerstone of this development, intended to position Abu Dhabi as a leader in the production and export of clean hydrogen derivatives.

The decision to proceed with the EPC tender underscores the growing global demand for low-carbon ammonia, which is increasingly recognized as a versatile energy carrier and a key component in the transition to a sustainable energy future. Ammonia can be used directly as a fuel or as a means to transport hydrogen, offering a practical solution for reducing emissions in various sectors, including power generation, transportation, and industrial processes.

Adnoc has previously demonstrated its commitment to low-carbon ammonia production. In May 2024, Taziz, in partnership with Fertiglobe, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and GS Energy Corporation, awarded a construction contract to Tecnimont S.p.A for a similar facility. This project, also located in Al Ruwais Industrial City, is set to produce one million tonnes per annum of low-carbon ammonia, with construction commencing in the third quarter of 2024 and operations expected to begin in 2027.

See also Dubai's Real Estate Sector Accelerates Towards Net-Zero Ambitions

The preliminary life cycle assessment for this earlier project estimated a 50% reduction in carbon intensity compared to conventional ammonia production methods. Plans for the second phase include further reductions through enhanced carbon capture and sequestration technologies.

Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi, CEO of Taziz, highlighted the strategic importance of these developments, stating that ammonia serves as a key transition fuel with unparalleled opportunities to bridge the gap between traditional energy sources and a low-carbon future. Al-Kindi emphasized that the ammonia production facility is central to Taziz's mission to boost local industry supply chains, enhance in-country value, and catalyze manufacturing capabilities in the UAE, all with a focus on sustainability.

The initiation of the EPC tender for Project Rabdan reflects Adnoc's proactive approach to meeting the anticipated increase in global demand for low-carbon fuels. By investing in advanced production facilities and leveraging the UAE's abundant natural gas resources, Adnoc aims to establish itself as a leading supplier in the emerging low-carbon ammonia market.

via Greenlogue

____________________________________

This article first appeared on Greenlogu and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Networ

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?