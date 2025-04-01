Nia Sharma Aces Southeast Asian Delicacy In First Attempt

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma channeled her inner chef as she tried her hands at making mango sticky rice, a Southeast Asian traditional dessert.

Nia took to Instagram, where she shared details about the dessert, which is made with glutinous rice, fresh mango and coconut milk. In the clip, the actress is seen making the dish from scratch and spilling some milk.

The video begins with Nia dropping rice, spilling the milk and cutting mangoes. The actress is seen boiling the rice and milk separately.

She is heard saying:“Coconut milk readymade aata hai toh half the job is done already.”

Nia is then seen cutting mangoes and says that she cut her nails too. The actress then plates up the dish and makes her mother taste the delicacy.

For the caption, she wrote:“Dish: Mango sticky Rice Attempt: first. (With A lil bit of spill disaster)

Did I succeed: oh! The Vlog's out now (link in bio) Did my mom approve ? ummmmmmmmmm.”

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actress was last seen on shows“Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited” and“Suhagan Chudail”.

In the former show, she stars alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Talking about“Suhagan Chudail”, she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show also stars Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in 'Behenein', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.'Meri Durga', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'. In 2020, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like 'Twisted', and 'Jamai 2.0'.