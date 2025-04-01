403
Kuwait's February Crude Oil Exports To Japan Down 25.4 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 1 (KUNA) - Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in February declined 25.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.82 million barrels, or 136,000 barrels per day (bpd), down for the 17th consecutive month, government data showed Tuesday.
As Japan's third-biggest oil provider, Kuwait supplied 5.7 percent of its total crude imports, compared with 7.2 percent in the same month last year, the Japanese Natural Resources and Energy Agency said in a preliminary report.
Japan's overall crude oil imports in the reporting month fell 5.1 percent year-on-year to 2.40 million bpd, down for the first time in two months. Shipments from the Middle East accounted for 97.3 percent of the total, up 0.6 percentage points from the year before.
Saudi Arabia returned to the top spot in February, with imports from the country growing 14.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.10 million bpd, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 923,000 bpd, down 17.3 percent. Qatar ranked fourth with 107,000 bpd and Oman fifth with 54,000 bpd, respectively. Japan is the world's biggest oil consumer after China and the US. (end)
