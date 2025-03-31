Shabana Azmi On What’S Left To Explore: Life In Its Entirety

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) National Award-winning star Shabana Azmi says it would be unrealistic to believe that she has experienced everything and adds that what remains to be explored is "life in its entirety."

Asked if there is anything she still doesn't know or would want to explore, Shabana told IANS:“Oh, life in its entirety. Because it would be futile to think I've experienced everything. Yes, I can't do adventurous things anymore. That would be foolish, but I still want to do it. I don't want much.”

The septuagenarian made her debut in 1974 with“Ankur”. Five decades into the world of showbiz, the acclaimed star has a filmography boasting of over 160 films, mostly within independent and neorealist parallel cinema. She also has extended to mainstream films as well as a gamut of international projects.

Shabana is popularly known for her portrayals of distinctive, often unconventional female characters across several genres.

Courtesy her power-packed performances, she has won a record of five National Film Awards for Best Actress. The actress has also been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Looking back, is there a role she regrets not taking or a film you wish was a part of?

“I have a habit, my friend tells me, I said, thank God I didn't do this film says,

'was it offered to you'? I said, 'no'. She said, 'then why are you thankful?'”

“So there's this fantasy in my head where I feel, it's good that I didn't do it, but when you didn't get an offer, what could you have done? She always makes fun of me because of this,” said the actress, who graced the opening of Antara AGEasy, a holistic platform for seniors.

On the work front, the actress was last seen on screen in the movie“Ghoomer”, a sports drama by R. Balki. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi.