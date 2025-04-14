403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Industry News In Brief (April 14, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Burson has ruled out a new tool, Decipher Tech, an AI-powered platform aimed at improving messaging for B2B enterprise technology brands. Built in partnership with Axicom and Limbik, the tool uses predictive analytics to measure and forecast the effectiveness of communications with IT decision-makers, developers, and executives. The platform allows clients to test content performance, benchmark against industry norms, and refine messaging strategies.
WASHINGTON - RXN has launched a Latin American Affairs practice to serve clients navigating complex regional dynamics. The practice will be led by Gastón Massari Copes (pictured), a former Argentine elected official and Novartis executive with more than 15 years of public affairs experience. Massari Copes will support RXN's work with mining, pharmaceutical, and technology companies operating in Latin America. He joins the agency as senior VP and will be based in Bethesda, Maryland.
LOS ANGELES - Pristina Alford has launch Alford & Co. Public Relations, a Millennial and Gen Z-led, minority-owned PR agency based in Los Angeles. The agency specializes in culture-driven campaigns, offering services like brand storytelling, media relations, influencer engagement, and thought leadership. Alford brings over 15 years of experience working with major brands like UPROXX Studios, Turning Point Brands, NBA player Kevin Johnson, and more.
WASHINGTON - RXN has launched a Latin American Affairs practice to serve clients navigating complex regional dynamics. The practice will be led by Gastón Massari Copes (pictured), a former Argentine elected official and Novartis executive with more than 15 years of public affairs experience. Massari Copes will support RXN's work with mining, pharmaceutical, and technology companies operating in Latin America. He joins the agency as senior VP and will be based in Bethesda, Maryland.
LOS ANGELES - Pristina Alford has launch Alford & Co. Public Relations, a Millennial and Gen Z-led, minority-owned PR agency based in Los Angeles. The agency specializes in culture-driven campaigns, offering services like brand storytelling, media relations, influencer engagement, and thought leadership. Alford brings over 15 years of experience working with major brands like UPROXX Studios, Turning Point Brands, NBA player Kevin Johnson, and more.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment