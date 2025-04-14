403
Amiri Decree Forms CMA's Board Of Commissioners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree on Monday assigning the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Board of Commissioners for a period of four years.
The board, whose mandate can be renewed once, included:
1 - Chairman Emad Tifoni.
2 - Vice Chairman Rayyan Al-Zaid.
And members:
3 - Tareq Shihab.
4 - Hessa Al-Roumi
5 - Thamer Al-Nisf
The decree ordered Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Askar to execute the decree upon publication in the official gazette. (end)
