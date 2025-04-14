Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Decree Forms CMA's Board Of Commissioners

2025-04-14 07:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree on Monday assigning the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Board of Commissioners for a period of four years.
The board, whose mandate can be renewed once, included:

1 - Chairman Emad Tifoni.
2 - Vice Chairman Rayyan Al-Zaid.
And members:

3 - Tareq Shihab.
4 - Hessa Al-Roumi

5 - Thamer Al-Nisf

The decree ordered Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Askar to execute the decree upon publication in the official gazette. (end)
