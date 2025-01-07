Boquete Flower And Coffee Festival 2025

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Looking for a photogenic fair full of colour? Then consider the Feria de Boquete Panama, also known as the Boquete Flower and Coffee Festival.

Everyone has heard of Panama City and its canal, but far less people venture from this part of the country to the west and close to the border with Costa Rica.

The Flower and Coffee Festival takes over the streets of the small mountain town of Boquete. There are ample food and gift vendors, live entertainment, and massive arrangements of colorful flowers situated peacefully beside the river.

The event attracts a surprising amount of visitors. Expect an abundance of colorful decorations, works by local artists, great tasting coffee, and all sorts of music and dancing.

The event tends to be more lively after dark and the disco music goes on until late and beyond. As Boquete is in the mountains, it can be cool at night, so make sure to bring a sweater. Bring your camera, your water bottle and good shoes.



The History of the Festival

The festival has its modest beginnings in 1950 and occurred intermittently every several years until the floods in the region in 1970. Then from 1971, it began to be celebrated every year. Until 1991 it was held in April, but was then switched to January.



When is the Boquete Panama Feria de las Flores?

From 8 to 19 January 2025. The entry fee is $2.50, or $1.25 for jubilados. Children under 10 years are free.



Other Things to Do in the Region

Boquete is close to the Baru Volcano National Park. From the summit, you can see both the Pacific and the Caribbean. There is spectacular bird and butterfly watching, hiking and beautiful waterfalls. If you are looking for adventure, you can also go rock climbing, or try out the zip line.

We hope to see you there!