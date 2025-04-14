403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Agency People News In Brief (April 14, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN DIEGO - Ian Stone has joined LifeSci Communications as president as part of a larger expansion of its executive team. Stone will be focusing on national growth and West Coast expansion. He joins from Inizio Evoke, where he was an executive VP. In addition, Duc Le has been named executive VP and head of digital, while Michael Moncayo has been appointed senior VP, finance and operations. Drew Levinson has been promoted to chief client officer, and Jonathan Pappas to senior VP, head of media relations.
NEW YORK - Method Communications has promoted Sarah Riley to senior VP and head of its New York office. Riley joined Method in San Francisco as an account executive and has played a key role in the growth of the agency's East Coast presence since relocating in 2019. She will oversee office culture, staff development, and business growth while continuing to lead work for major clients including Meta and Deel. Riley is part of Method's executive leadership team.
WASHINGTON - ChangeMakers has appointed Jorge Ortega as executive VP, client success, and added him to its US leadership team. Ortega brings decades of experience in CEO communications, crisis management, and brand strategy from senior roles at Edelman, Burson, and most recently CRA | Admired Leadership. He will report to Robert Gemmill, President of ChangeMakers USA, and play a key role in the firm's national growth strategy.
BOSTON - LaVoieHealthScience has appointed Nina Gill as senior VP, public relations & communications. Gill brings more than two decades of experience in agency and in-house leadership, with expertise across strategic communications, media, content, and executive visibility. At LHS, she will lead integrated, data-driven communications programs for clients in the health, science, technology, and government sectors. Her role also includes oversight of staff development and training as the agency continues to expand its service offerings. Gill brings experience from senior roles at 10Fold Communications, Lewis and FleishmanHillard.
NEW YORK - Marino has promoted Jullieanne Coupe and Donna Haldipur to VPs as part of its national real estate leadership team. Coupe is based in New York and has led media strategy for clients such as VTS and Skanska USA. Haldipur, based in Los Angeles, has advised real estate and infrastructure firms including Triangle Equities and Skanska USA Civil. Both will expand Marino's business development efforts across US markets.
NEW YORK - Method Communications has promoted Sarah Riley to senior VP and head of its New York office. Riley joined Method in San Francisco as an account executive and has played a key role in the growth of the agency's East Coast presence since relocating in 2019. She will oversee office culture, staff development, and business growth while continuing to lead work for major clients including Meta and Deel. Riley is part of Method's executive leadership team.
WASHINGTON - ChangeMakers has appointed Jorge Ortega as executive VP, client success, and added him to its US leadership team. Ortega brings decades of experience in CEO communications, crisis management, and brand strategy from senior roles at Edelman, Burson, and most recently CRA | Admired Leadership. He will report to Robert Gemmill, President of ChangeMakers USA, and play a key role in the firm's national growth strategy.
BOSTON - LaVoieHealthScience has appointed Nina Gill as senior VP, public relations & communications. Gill brings more than two decades of experience in agency and in-house leadership, with expertise across strategic communications, media, content, and executive visibility. At LHS, she will lead integrated, data-driven communications programs for clients in the health, science, technology, and government sectors. Her role also includes oversight of staff development and training as the agency continues to expand its service offerings. Gill brings experience from senior roles at 10Fold Communications, Lewis and FleishmanHillard.
NEW YORK - Marino has promoted Jullieanne Coupe and Donna Haldipur to VPs as part of its national real estate leadership team. Coupe is based in New York and has led media strategy for clients such as VTS and Skanska USA. Haldipur, based in Los Angeles, has advised real estate and infrastructure firms including Triangle Equities and Skanska USA Civil. Both will expand Marino's business development efforts across US markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment