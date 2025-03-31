Qatar Offers Strong Consumer, Enterprise Demand For Tech Solutions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is based on a strategic assessment of market opportunities and the country provides access to the broader GCC market, which boasts strong consumer and enterprise demand for tech solutions, remarked a venture capital CEO.

Mukhammad Khalil, Founder of Uzbekistan-domiciled firm Startup Garage (SG) told The Peninsula,“With a GDP per capita of $82,000 and over 100 regional VCs and accelerators operating in the country, Qatar serves as a natural gateway to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.”

The official stressed that the operations are now expanded to Qatar due to the key role played by investors and government support.



Qatar has allocated more than $1bn to startup funding, offering equity-free grants, seed capital, and growth-stage investment. The country's business-friendly policies, including tax-free zones and 100 percent foreign ownership, further enhance its attractiveness for expanding businesses for startups across the globe.

“Qatar's ecosystem allows us to build a truly cross-border startup network. Our goal is to facilitate funding for at least 50 startups from Uzbekistan and MENA in the next three years and drive over $20m in co-investment deals between the two regions,” Khalil said.

He further said“Our expansion into Qatar is about more than just growth - it's about positioning Startup Garage as the leading enabler for startups between Central Asia and MENA. With its robust tech ecosystem, investor-friendly policies, and commitment to innovation, Qatar is the perfect launchpad for our mission.”

Khalil mentioned that startup ventures based in Uzbekistan are actively forming strategic partnerships to strengthen the connection between MENA and Central Asia's startup ecosystems.

“One of our main areas of collaboration is with government-backed innovation hubs. We are in discussions with Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) to create cross-border incubation programs that will support startups from both regions.”

On the investment front, SG Ventures is negotiating co-investment deals with Qatari VCs, aiming to inject over $10m into Uzbek startups within the next two years.

“We are working on corporate partnerships with Qatari banks, fintech firms, and AI companies to help Uzbek startups integrate into the market and launch pilot programs,” he added.

During the Web Summit Qatar 2025 held last year, approximately 20 Uzbek startups including TPM, Karmon AI, LaMenu (LaCafe), EmplBee, UYSOT, Unitlab AI, Tuzuk, Geomotive, Coozin, BITO ERP, and Datageze, attended and indicated that they are actively exploring opportunities in the Qatari market and beyond.