Avista Makes Price Adjustment Request In Washington
|Residential Service - Schedules 1/7/8
| 2.1%
|General Service - Schedules 11/12/13/17/18
| 1.8%
|Large General Service - Schedules 21/22/23
|2.2%
|Extra Large General Service - Schedule 25/Sp Ct
| 2.7%
|Pumping Service - Schedules 30/31/32
|1.8%
|Street & Area Lights - Schedules 42-48
| 0.4%
|Overall
|2.1%
To help customers proactively manage their energy use, Avista offers services to those who may need and qualifies for assistance in managing their energy bills such as comfort level billing, payment arrangements and special circumstantial referrals to area agencies and churches for help with housing, utilities, medical assistance and other needs. Avista also provides funding for energy assistance programs which are administered through community action agencies.
Energy efficiency and outreach programs are also offered which include rebates and incentives as well as tips and resources to help customers manage their energy use and energy bills. Customers can learn more at .
About Avista Corp.
Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 422,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers. Our service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 18,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol“AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit .
This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.
Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.
Contact:
Media: Lena Funston (509) 495-8090 ...
Investors: Stacey Wenz (509) 495-4171, ...
Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174
