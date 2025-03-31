Global Bagging Equipment Market Set For 6.1% Growth, Reaching $11.15 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

What Has Been the Historical Growth in the Bagging Equipment Market Size ?

The bagging equipment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It witnessed a rise from $8.26 billion in 2024 to $8.79 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to several factors including increased demand for packaged goods, increasing automation in the packaging industry, a surge in the food and beverage industry, rising demand for efficient, cost-effective packaging solutions, and increased awareness in supply chain integration.

What Are the Market Projections for Bagging Equipment over the Next Few Years?

The bagging equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It is predicted to experience a rise to $11.15 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for customized bagging equipment, rising demand for packaged and processed food, an increase in consumer goods consumption, the rising trend of online food delivery services, and growing demand for on-the-go food products. Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of AI and robotics for efficiency, technological advancements in bagging machinery including vertical form-fill-seal VFFS machines, Industry 4.0 integration, along with customization and flexibility.

What Factors Will Drive the Growth of the Bagging Equipment Market?

The expansion of e-commerce and retail sectors is expected to propel the growth of the bagging equipment market going forward. The e-commerce and retail sectors encompass both online and physical stores, enabling businesses to sell goods and services directly to consumers through digital platforms and traditional outlets. The e-commerce and retail sectors are expanding due to increasing internet access, digital payment adoption, and growing consumer demand for convenience and fast delivery. Bagging equipment in the e-commerce and retail sectors automates packaging, ensuring faster order fulfillment, secure product sealing, and reduced material waste. For instance, in February 2025, according to the United States Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, in 2024, total e-commerce sales were estimated at $1,192.6 billion, reflecting an 8.1% ±1.1 increase from 2023. Meanwhile, total retail sales saw a 2.8% ±0.4 rise compared to the previous year. Therefore, the expansion of e-commerce and retail sectors is driving the growth of the bagging equipment market.

Who Are the Key Industry Players in the Bagging Equipment Market ?

Major companies operating in the bagging equipment market are Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Premier Tech Ltd., HAVER & BOECKER OHG, Ishida Co. Ltd, Professional Packaging Systems Inc., Norden Machinery AB, Choice Bagging Equipment Ltd., Inpak Systems Inc., IPS Packaging & Automation, Industrial Packaging, PAC Machinery, Concetti S.p.A., Frain Industries Inc., Thimonnier, TopTier Palletizers, Sharp Packaging by Pregis, Rennco LLC, Tinsley Equipment Company LLC, LPM Systems, Adeneli Packaging Corp., American-Newlong Inc., Andy Pac Inc., Fastpak Systems, Mollers North America Inc., Newlong Machine Works Ltd.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Bagging Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the bagging equipment market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as advanced automated bagging systems, to streamline and enhance the packaging process. Automated bagging systems are advanced machinery designed to efficiently fill, seal, and label bags with minimal human intervention, optimizing the packaging process for various industries. For instance, in April 2024, Bühler Group, a Switzerland-based technology company, partnered with Premier Tech, a Canada-based packaging equipment manufacturer, to launch the CHRONOS OMP-2090 B, a fully automatic bagging station for a variety of powdery and non-free-flowing products. It features an advanced bag opening mechanism and achieves high accuracy in bagging, making it a significant upgrade over traditional packaging solutions.

How Is the Bagging Equipment Market Segmented?

The bagging equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Product Type: Open Mouth Bagging Machines, Form Fill Seal Machines, Valve Baggers Machine, Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Machines, Other Product Types

2 By Machine Type: Vertical Bagging Machines, Horizontal Bagging Machines

3 By Capacity Type: Below 500 Bags/Hr, 500-1000 Bags/Hr, 1001-2000 Bags/Hr, Above 2000 Bags/Hr

4 By Automation Level: Fully Automated, Semi-Automated

5 By End Use Industry: Food Industry, Construction Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Household And Personal Care, Cosmetics Industry

Which Regions Dominate the Bagging Equipment Market?

North America was the largest region in the bagging equipment market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bagging equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

