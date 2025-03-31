Glass Doctor® Emphasizes The Importance Of ADAS Calibration For National Car Care Month

Auto Glass and Repair Company Shares Top 5 Reasons Drivers Should Prioritize Safety System Inspections

WACO, Texas, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With April being National Car Care Month, Glass Doctor®, a Neighborly ® company and a leader in auto glass repair and replacement, is urging drivers to inspect and prioritize vehicle safety by ensuring their Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are properly calibrated. With modern vehicles relying more on ADAS technologies such as lane departure warnings, blind-spot monitoring, and speed control measures to prevent accidents, ensuring these systems are in proper condition is as essential as routine maintenance like checking brakes or changing oil.

ADAS calibration is the process of adjusting sensors and cameras that power critical driver assistance technologies, including cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and parking assistance. Because many ADAS components are mounted on or near the windshield, damage from road debris or a windshield replacement may require recalibration to ensure proper functionality.

With warmer weather and increased seasonal travel, Glass Doctor® experts highlight five key reasons drivers should ensure their ADAS systems are properly calibrated:



Enhances Safety: ADAS helps prevent accidents by providing real-time alerts and automatic responses to potential hazards, such as sudden braking or blind spot detection. A properly calibrated system ensures these life-saving features operate as intended.

Reduces Human Error: By detecting potential dangers faster than a human reaction, ADAS acts as an extra layer of protection against driver distractions and misjudgments that could lead to vehicle collisions.

Prevent Costly Repairs: Investing in ADAS calibration can help drivers avoid expensive repairs and insurance claims by preventing accidents before they happen.

Optimizes Vehicle Performance: Properly calibrated ADAS systems work seamlessly with other vehicle safety features, such as traction control and collision avoidance. When these systems function correctly, they improve overall driving efficiency and responsiveness. Ensures Compliance with Vehicle Manufacturer Standards: Many vehicle manufacturers require ADAS recalibration after windshield replacements and certain repairs to comply with safety regulations. Skipping this step could void warranties and impact a vehicle's overall performance.

"As vehicle technology advances, ensuring your car's ADAS systems are properly calibrated is just as important as routine maintenance," said Thomas Patterson, Director of New Product Development and Technical Training for Glass Doctor ®. "During National Car Care Month, we encourage all drivers to inspect their vehicles, ­–especially their auto glass and safety systems–to ensure they're road-trip ready."

Glass Doctor® offers professional ADAS recalibration services to help ensure vehicles meet safety standards after windshield replacements. With expert technicians and state-of-the-art equipment, Glass Doctor® realigns sensors and cameras to restore ADAS functionality and keep drivers safe on the road.

To learn more about Glass Doctor® and ADAS calibration services, visit .

About Glass Doctor®:

Glass Doctor®, a Neighborly® company, offers complete glass repair and replacement services to residential, automotive and commercial markets at more than 190 locations throughout North America. Established in 1962 as a single shop in Seattle, Wash., Glass Doctor® began franchising in 1977. Acquired in 1998, Glass Doctor® is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Glass Doctor®, visit GlassDoctor . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

SOURCE Glass Doctor, a Neighborly company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED