Blanket Ban On Liquor Sales In MP's 'Holy Cities' From April 1

Bhopal, March 31 (IANS) A blanket ban on the sale of liquor within the municipal limits of 19 "holy cities" in Madhya Pradesh, including the temple town of Ujjain, will come into effect from Tuesday (April 1).

However, amid this sweeping prohibition, the age-old tradition of offering liquor to“Lord Kaal Bhairav” remains“steadfast and untouched,” preserving a unique aspect of local religious customs.

Just outside the Lord Kaal Bhariav temple, vendors sell baskets containing traditional offerings such as coconuts, flowers, and bottles of liquor-an essential part of the worship ritual for devotees.

In 2015, the State Government introduced official liquor counters near the temple to ensure fair pricing and to safeguard devotees from unlicensed vendors.

These counters offer both country-made and imported liquor for the offerings.

“For generations, devotees have honoured Lord Kaal Bhairav by presenting liquor as an offering, an act deeply intertwined with the city's spiritual identity. To address concerns about the discontinuation of this sacred custom, the temple management committee will now oversee and ensure the availability of liquor for the deity's worship,” a senior official in the Excise Department told IANS.

The two liquor counters previously situated near the temple will no longer operate, as they fall within the municipal ban.

“This prohibition underscores the government's commitment to preserving the sanctity of holy cities while allowing traditions to thrive,” the senior excise official remarked.

Hundreds of devotees visit the temple daily to partake in this unique ritual, where they hand liquor bottles to the priest.

The priest pours the liquor into a saucer, performs prayers, and places the saucer near the lips of deity's idol, which features a slit.

As the saucer is tilted, the liquid disappears, symbolising the deity's acceptance.

About one-third of the liquor is returned to devotees as sacred Prasad, making the experience both spiritual and unforgettable.

The state's newly unveiled excise policy, spearheaded by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, enforces the closure of liquor outlets in revered areas such as Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, and several others.

The prohibition of alcohol sales aims to uphold the sanctity of these towns, with no new licenses to be issued from April 1.

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh had earlier reportedly sought to retain the liquor shops near the temple but was assured that alternative arrangements by the temple committee would maintain the ritual.