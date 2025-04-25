Russia Keeping One Kalibr Missile Carrier In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A single enemy vessel equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, capable of a total salvo of up to six missiles, is currently in the Black Sea.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to operational information from the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on April 25, 2025, posted on Facebook .

“There is one enemy warship in the Black Sea that is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo capacity of up to six missiles. There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the statement reads.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are also four enemy warships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are Kalibr missile carriers, with a combined salvo capacity of up to 12 missiles.

Over the past day, in the interest of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait saw the passage of:

Into the Black Sea – two vessels (one of which continued from the Bosporus Strait);

Into the Sea of Azov – eight vessels (four of which came from the Bosporus)

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian Navy Spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that the Russian Navy is attempting to conceal the locations of its warships and boats, keeping them deeper in the rear to avoid strikes by Ukraine's Defense Forces.