Russians Launch 536 Attacks At Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 24, the Russian invaders launched 536 strikes at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian forces carried out six airstrikes at Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, and Novodanylivka. 345 drones of various types attacked Zaporizhzhia, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. 15 MLRS strikes targeted Lobkove, Novodanylivka, and Shcherbaky. 170 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," he wrote.

There have been 21 reports of damage to houses, cars, and infrastructure facilities. No civilian casualties have been reported.

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia early on April 24, damaging several residential buildings.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA