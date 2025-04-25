Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Launch 536 Attacks At Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

Russians Launch 536 Attacks At Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day


2025-04-25 01:09:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 24, the Russian invaders launched 536 strikes at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian forces carried out six airstrikes at Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, and Novodanylivka. 345 drones of various types attacked Zaporizhzhia, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. 15 MLRS strikes targeted Lobkove, Novodanylivka, and Shcherbaky. 170 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," he wrote.

There have been 21 reports of damage to houses, cars, and infrastructure facilities. No civilian casualties have been reported.

Read also: Fedorov outlines two possible reasons why bombs reached Zaporizhzhia on April 22

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia early on April 24, damaging several residential buildings.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

MENAFN25042025000193011044ID1109471491

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search