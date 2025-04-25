Russians Launch 536 Attacks At Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day
This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.
"Russian forces carried out six airstrikes at Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, and Novodanylivka. 345 drones of various types attacked Zaporizhzhia, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. 15 MLRS strikes targeted Lobkove, Novodanylivka, and Shcherbaky. 170 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," he wrote.
There have been 21 reports of damage to houses, cars, and infrastructure facilities. No civilian casualties have been reported.Read also: Fedorov outlines two possible reasons why bombs reached Zaporizhzhia on April 22
Earlier, it was reported that the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia early on April 24, damaging several residential buildings.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment