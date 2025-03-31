Wipfli Announces Rebekah Gardner As New Chief Growth Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gardner's career spans more than two decades, during which she has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in sales leadership, transformational team building and global team leadership. At Ryan LLC, Gardner led a sales organization of over 175 professionals across multiple continents. She successfully reorganized the global sales division to improve collaboration, accountability and win rate. Gardner also integrated more than a dozen acquired entities into the sales organization.

Prior to her tenure at Ryan LLC, Gardner held significant leadership roles at Grant Thornton LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where she managed key client relationships and led the rollout of innovative service offerings.

Gardner's leadership skills will be pivotal as chief growth officer at Wipfli. Her experience in strategic sales planning, private equity and other strategic sales channels and account-based program management will be instrumental in driving growth. By leveraging her extensive background in reorganizing highly successful sales teams, integrating acquisitions and setting high standards of accountability and collaboration, she will effectively drive Wipfli's ambitious goals.

Furthermore, her extensive experience across the healthcare, technology, retail and manufacturing industries will enable her to bring diverse insights and innovative strategies to her role as chief growth officer at Wipfli, driving growth and fostering collaboration.

"I am thrilled to join Wipfli as chief growth officer. My first order of business is listening to the team and understanding the business, our people and our clients," Gardner said. "I know that we can achieve our goal of reaching a billion dollars and beyond with a relentless focus on discipline and doing more of what we are really good at - delivering value in increasingly relevant ways for each of our clients. I look forward to bringing my experience in strategic growth and team leadership to Wipfli and helping drive the firm's success in the coming years."

Kurt Gresens, managing partner at Wipfli, commented on Gardner's appointment: "We are excited to welcome Rebekah Gardner to Wipfli as our new chief growth officer. Her extensive experience in sales and leadership, coupled with her innovative approach to growth, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our firm. Rebekah's commitment to listening and understanding our business aligns perfectly with Wipfli's values, and we are confident that she will be a transformative leader for our organization."

Looking ahead, Gardner plans to focus on several key initiatives to drive Wipfli's growth. She aims to enhance the firm's go-to-market strategies, develop new service offerings and expand Wipfli's presence in key markets. Gardner also plans to leverage her experience in transformational team building to foster a culture of collaboration and innovation within the firm.

Gardner holds a BBA in business accounting from the University of Iowa and is a certified public accountant. She is also actively involved in various professional and community organizations, including the Texas Women's Foundation and the Business Council for the Arts.

