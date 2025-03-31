Amir Sends Condolences To Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to HH Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, on the death of his mother, Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi.

