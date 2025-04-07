403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China demands ‘fair and binding’ Ukraine peace agreement
(MENAFN) During his visit to Moscow, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a fair, lasting, and binding peace deal to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In an interview with RIA Novosti, Wang emphasized the need to address the root causes of the crisis, which he identified as Ukraine's NATO ambitions, and advocated for a negotiated settlement. He noted that a resolution through dialogue could lead to long-term peace and stability, not only in Eurasia but globally.
Wang stressed that Ukraine's NATO membership should not be part of any solution, echoing US President Donald Trump's stance that Ukraine will never join the alliance. While acknowledging the complexity of the crisis, Wang pointed to encouraging signs of peace talks, including a thaw in Russia-US relations and progress toward a ceasefire agreement.
Wang also expressed optimism about the potential for peace, despite the challenges, and reiterated China’s commitment to playing a constructive role in facilitating negotiations. This aligns with China’s previously presented six-point proposal for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
Wang stressed that Ukraine's NATO membership should not be part of any solution, echoing US President Donald Trump's stance that Ukraine will never join the alliance. While acknowledging the complexity of the crisis, Wang pointed to encouraging signs of peace talks, including a thaw in Russia-US relations and progress toward a ceasefire agreement.
Wang also expressed optimism about the potential for peace, despite the challenges, and reiterated China’s commitment to playing a constructive role in facilitating negotiations. This aligns with China’s previously presented six-point proposal for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment