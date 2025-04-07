Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China demands ‘fair and binding’ Ukraine peace agreement

China demands ‘fair and binding’ Ukraine peace agreement


2025-04-07 03:23:04
(MENAFN) During his visit to Moscow, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a fair, lasting, and binding peace deal to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In an interview with RIA Novosti, Wang emphasized the need to address the root causes of the crisis, which he identified as Ukraine's NATO ambitions, and advocated for a negotiated settlement. He noted that a resolution through dialogue could lead to long-term peace and stability, not only in Eurasia but globally.

Wang stressed that Ukraine's NATO membership should not be part of any solution, echoing US President Donald Trump's stance that Ukraine will never join the alliance. While acknowledging the complexity of the crisis, Wang pointed to encouraging signs of peace talks, including a thaw in Russia-US relations and progress toward a ceasefire agreement.

Wang also expressed optimism about the potential for peace, despite the challenges, and reiterated China’s commitment to playing a constructive role in facilitating negotiations. This aligns with China’s previously presented six-point proposal for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

MENAFN07042025000045015687ID1109397083

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search