403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast - 06/04: Swift Reactions (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The GBP/USD went into the weekend near the 1.28987 ratio. A high in the currency pair was seen on Thursday when the 1.32070 vicinity was being challenged only to finish the day's trading near 1.30800. On Friday swift selling accelerated and downward motion took the GBP/USD to lows near the 1.28600 before a slight reversal late in the day help bring the 1.29000 level back into sight. However, last week was not a normal week as all traders know. Widespread nervousness came into the broad marketplace because of U.S tariff policies being enacted. President Trump surprised many global investors as he demonstrated a broad brushstroke regarding his tariff policies, which many interpreted as punitive. And by early Thursday global equity markets began their selloff.
- However, the final outcome is certainly not known and this will continue to create storms in the broad equity markets and knock on effects in Forex. The GBP/USD whipsaw price action seen late last week which may not continue to be so dramatic, but traders may be safer of the sideline if their accounts do not have enough funding to withstand tests of stamina via fast trading conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment