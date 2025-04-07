403
Deadly Flooding Causes Destruction in DR Congo
(MENAFN) Nearly 22 individuals have been reported deceased in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, following a river's overflow that led to catastrophic flooding after heavy rains over the weekend.
This tragic event was confirmed by an official on Sunday.
In a statement to the media, Kinshasa's Governor, Daniel Bumba, explained that most of the deaths, which occurred between late Friday night and Saturday, resulted from collapsing walls and drownings.
The heavy rains caused the Ndjili River to exceed its banks, triggering floods and landslides across several districts.
"Preliminary reports indicate that 22 people died and many were injured. The situation remains critical in several communes, but evacuations are ongoing," Bumba stated.
The governor highlighted that emergency operations were in progress, and he urged residents to stay calm, assuring them of quick improvements in traffic conditions.
Local reports revealed that six members of one family were killed in Matadi Kibala when a wall collapsed on them.
Earlier, the flooding had submerged the main road leading to the airport, but Bumba confirmed that efforts are being made to reopen the route within 72 hours.
Congo's government representative, Patrick Muyaya, posted on X, emphasizing that both the central and provincial governments are working diligently to address the impacts of the severe rains.
