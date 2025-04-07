403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moroccans demonstrate Israeli assaults on Gaza, demand end to ties
(MENAFN) Thousands of Moroccans took to the streets of downtown Rabat on Sunday to demonstrate against the escalating Israeli military actions in Gaza. Gathering near the parliament building, protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans expressing solidarity with Palestinians. They called for an immediate cease to Israel's blockade of Gaza and urged Moroccan officials to sever all political connections with Israel.
The Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Against Normalization, together with several local human rights organizations, spearheaded the protest.
The protest comes amidst renewed Israeli military activity in Gaza. Israel reportedly blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza starting on March 2nd. Following the end of a ceasefire, which lasted for two months, with Hamas on March 18th, Israel relaunched fatal air and ground assaults on the Palestinian territory.
Effie Defrin, a representative of the Israeli Defense Forces, declared on Thursday that the Israeli army has progressed into "a new stage" of its offensive in Gaza.
On Sunday, health authorities in Gaza announced that the recent assaults by Israel have claimed the lives of 1,335 Palestinians and left 3,297 others injured.
Morocco and Israel established diplomatic relations through a normalization agreement signed on December 22, 2020.
The Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Against Normalization, together with several local human rights organizations, spearheaded the protest.
The protest comes amidst renewed Israeli military activity in Gaza. Israel reportedly blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza starting on March 2nd. Following the end of a ceasefire, which lasted for two months, with Hamas on March 18th, Israel relaunched fatal air and ground assaults on the Palestinian territory.
Effie Defrin, a representative of the Israeli Defense Forces, declared on Thursday that the Israeli army has progressed into "a new stage" of its offensive in Gaza.
On Sunday, health authorities in Gaza announced that the recent assaults by Israel have claimed the lives of 1,335 Palestinians and left 3,297 others injured.
Morocco and Israel established diplomatic relations through a normalization agreement signed on December 22, 2020.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment