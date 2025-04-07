Telum Media Expands Into The Middle East

MENAFN - PRovoke)- Media relations platform, Telum Media, has expanded its services to the Middle East, establishing a new office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and launching a new regional dataset for clients.Telum Media began work in the Middle East more than a year ago, building a comprehensive database of journalists and media outlets in the GCC+ region, tailored for in-house PR professionals and agencies.Having established a base of clients on the ground in the Middle East, Telum Media's new regional offering is now open to its many clients across Asia Pacific, seeking to create connections in the thriving Middle East market.“Telum Media has a strong presence across the Asia Pacific region,” said Annemarelle van Schayik, Telum Media's group head of clients.“This expansion into the Middle East is a testament to our commitment to supporting PR professionals globally.”

“Having a team based in the UAE ensures that clients receive timely assistance and benefit from a deep understanding of the regional media environment,” she added.



In addition to the Middle East media database, the Telum Media platform also provides clients with live media requests from journalists seeking stories, commentary and interviews, as well as industry news covering the media and PR sectors. The company will also be running learning and networking events for clients in the region.



“In today's dynamic media landscape, establishing meaningful connections with journalists and media outlets is crucial for public relations professionals and agencies," said Michael Webster, Telum Media's executive chairman.

“Understanding the intricacies of the Middle Eastern media landscape requires local expertise. Telum Media's team comprises regional specialists who possess in-depth local knowledge, offering insights that are crucial for successful media engagement," he added.



This comes shortly after Manesh Karnani, associate director, SEA revenue head at Telum Media stepped down from the role after 10 years in the company . He has now joined Spaceworx as its vice president of platform sales, he told PRovoke Media in January. In his new role, Karnani will be in charge of developing new business and sales strategies to create a B2B real estate marketplace.



“After spending a decade building and growing Telum Media from a tech start-up to a fiercely competitive preferred media intelligence platform, I am very excited to join Spaceworx and bring in my growth expertise,” said Karnani at the time.