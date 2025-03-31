Infant Nutrition Market Focused Insights Report 2025-2030 With Exclusive Data On 25 Vendors Including Abbott, Danone, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, Perrigo Co, And Frieslandcampina

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infant Nutrition Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Infant Nutrition Market was valued at USD 81.38 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 110.28 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.20%.

The global infant nutrition market report consists of exclusive data on 25 vendors. The market is highly competitive, with several leading, growing, and emerging players present across the global market. The leading players largely compete with emerging and niche competitors. Abbott, Danone, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Perrigo Company, and FrieslandCampina are some of the leading companies that account for a major market share in the global infant nutrition market.

These vendors are continuously focusing on expanding their product portfolios to meet consumer requirements, comply with international regulations, and increase the efficiency of their products to strengthen their market position. Additionally, the adoption of various strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, by key players, prominent companies, and emerging market players has intensified competition in the market.

APAC region dominates and holds the largest share of the global infant nutrition market and shows the fastest-growing CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period. APAC is one of the major regions, accounting for around 50% of the global population. In addition, more than 50 million births are reported annually across the region, representing significant market potential. Low birth weight (LBW), malnutrition, and chronic and genetic health conditions are some of the factors driving the significant demand for infant nutrition in the region.

These factors have led to increased attention from both parents and medical professionals towards infant nutrition and its associated benefits. The demand for infant nutrition in APAC is rapidly increasing, and in the future, the region is expected to dominate the market. The large consumer base and rapidly growing purchasing power are attracting many multinational brands to the region. Many foreign infant formula brands are expanding their geographical presence in lower-tier cities in China.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Interest in Mimicking the Nutrition of Breast Milk

In infant care, nutrition is an exciting category that is expected to be continuously driven by research & development (R&D). Of these, one of the most popular trends is the development (mimicking) of breast milk. In human breast milk, human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are considered the most essential compound that majorly contributes to the infant's health, growth, and development.

In recent years, the growing interest in the development of breast milk formulas with HMOs become a more popular trend across the global market. Worldwide, new baby milk/formula launches with HMO ingredients growing rapidly) more than 10 folds from 2016 to 2022. the growing awareness and interest in the role of HMOs in breast milk formula development is expected to deliver significant market growth opportunities. In 2023, Nestle developed and launched a growing-up milk solution with HMOs for early-life nutrition in China, under its Wyeth Illuma Brand.

Attention Towards Organic/Natural Nutrition for Infants

In infant nutrition, feeding adequate nutrition is an important event where parents look for the most safe and effective formulas. Of this, the growing parent's interest in natural and organic nutritional ingredients for infants and sustainability in general are offering growth in natural/organic infant formula. The Glanbia plc company reported that, in 2015, only 7% of baby milk formula (infant nutrition products) were available with organic claims, which reached more than 10% of claims in 2020 and more than 11% in 2023.

The growing R&D and the application of organic ingredients identify parents' concerns about product safety and environmental sustainability. Organic ingredients are now become a lifestyle in infant nutrition. The growing concern about the quality and safety of the food they feed to their children has led to a growing demand for organic infant nutrition solutions. On another side, vendors are rapidly shifting their attention toward organic ingredients for infant nutrition product development.

High Attention Towards Infant's Digestive Health and Associated Concern

In 2023, malnutrition affect more than 200 million children aged under 5 across the world. Of these, the infant population is witnessed as a significant burden. One of the major factors behind malnutrition is the poor digestion. Hence, the continuously growing attention towards the digestive health of infants accelerates the significant demand for infant nutrition. Digestive health is impacting several ways in infant development. The digestive health of an infant supports the gut, brain, and immunity development.

These three factors are considered as most essential factors in infant development. Brain development in infants occurs in the first 3 years of their life, of these first years are highly essential. Whilst seemingly independent, changed to the gut microbiome and brain are inked by hormones, metabolites, and neurotransmitters as a part of the gut-brain axis. In severe malnutrition in infants, the composition of the gut microbiome and the repertoire of biochemical exchanges through the gut-brain axis is different compared to the healthy infant. This led to a rapidly growing demand for digestive health infant formula.

Growing Concern and Prevalence of Malnutrition Among Infants

Malnutrition is a highly common condition in infants and its severity and prevalence growing rapidly across the world. Malnutrition is the demand for an adequate amount of nutrition in the first 1,000 days (around 3 years). Of these, infant age is most essential to understanding the nutritional demand and appropriate demand. Malnutrition affects much earlier in babies and more nutritional support is required for newborns to prevent disease, impaired cognition, and death.

In 2023, the World Health Organization reported that severe acute malnutrition is highly recognized in infants under 6 months of age and it also accounted for higher mortality. In 2023, around 37% of infants under 6 months of age are underweight and 20% are wasted. The impact of malnutrition is highly seen across the lower resource settings, and the highest burden is seen in South Asia where more than 20% of children were stunted at birth in 2022. The factors behind infant malnutrition are seasonal changes, food insecurity, and poverty.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Concerns about Product Safety

Feeding appropriate nutritional food or formulas is a highly essential factor in infant health development. Infants are highly sensitive to food allergies, and parents show high concern even about infant nutritional products. Around 3% of infants have food allergies and about 10% of 1-years-old. Where the introduction of infant nutrition become a major choice among parents and medical professionals, due to its effectiveness and safety. However, there are still some issues with infant nutrition products that can also lead to mild to moderate negative impacts.

Hence the rising concern among parents about infant formulas hinders the market growth. DSM one of the leading companies in infant nutrition reported that around 74% of parents stated that they are concerned about the sugar content of products, and around 67% are concerned about additives, as they want ingredients that they trust and know. In 2024, one claim was reported for Nestle's Cerelac baby cereal for adding 2.7 grams of sugar per serving. In addition, around 71% of parents seek clean label claims on packs. These factor creates challenges in infant nutrition sales and hinder the market growth.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Product: The first infant formula segment holds the largest market share of over 48%. The first infant formula is whey protein and casein which is easier to digest than other formulas for infants, thus helping the segmental growth.

By Product Form: The ready-to-feed formula segment shows the highest growth of 5.91% as it is the safest option for babies because it limits a newborn's exposure to excessive fluoride.

By Distribution Channel: The supermarkets & hypermarkets account for the largest market share, as they are major distribution channels for infant nutrition products and they offer wide selection criteria.

By Geography: APAC holds the largest global infant nutrition market share and shows the highest growth of 6.05% during the forecast period. Growth Factor: The global infant nutrition market is set to grow due to rising interest in mimicking the nutrition of breast milk and increasing attention towards organic/natural nutrition for infants.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the global infant nutrition market?

Which product type dominates the global infant nutrition market growth?

What are the factors driving the global infant nutrition market growth?

Which region will have the highest growth in the global infant nutrition market? Who are the major players in the global infant nutrition market?

Key Attributes:

