Ogilvy And Its Clients Lead North American SABRE Finalists With 17 Campaigns
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-For the second consecutive year, Ogilvy PR and its clients have earned the highest number of North American SABRE Awards nominations , with 17 of the agency's campaigns on the shortlist. Another WPP-owned agency, Burson, finished with the second highest number (14), with MSL and Weber Shandwick close behind with 13 nominations each.
More than 300 public relations campaigns, submitted by agencies and companies from across North America, are being honored in this year's competition, with the winners to be announced at our 2025 North American SABRE Awards ceremony, which takes place once again at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on May 6. Tables and tickets will go on sale this week.
Other agencies with double digit nominations include Edelman, Ketchum and M Booth, each with 10 client campaigns on the shortlist. Golin received eight nominations, with Bospar and Zeno Group receiving seven nominations each; and Finn Partners and Zapwater on six,
More than 50 judges selected from among the region's leading agencies, as well as senior communications and marketing professionals from the client-side of the business, met over the past two weeks to select winning campaigns in 76 categories.
“As always, the standard of entries in this year's competition demonstrated the incredible levels of creativity our profession is capable of,” said Paul Holmes, who chaired the jury meetings.“That creativity is not just about big bold ideas, but also about data-driven insights, flawless execution, and-most important-real-world impact for the businesses and organizations involved.”
A complete list of finalists in the Gold, Diamond and Silver SARRE competition can be found here .
