Qatari Team To Conduct Cochlear Implant Surgeries In Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A Qatari medical delegation from the cochlear implant support committee, led by a group of specialists, is set to visit Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday to perform cochlear implant surgeries for children with hearing loss.



Assistant Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments and head of the committee Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Mir stated that, with support from donors through the healthcare endowment fund, the Qatari medical team has successfully conducted 194 cochlear implant surgeries in Kyrgyzstan during previous visits. He emphasized the initiative's humanitarian mission to restore hope to hearing-impaired children.



Al Mir praised the contributions of donors, whose support has helped transform the lives of deaf children and make this project a tangible reality, bringing renewed hope to families affected by hearing loss.



He added that, in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the delegation continues to implement this humanitarian program, which goes beyond surgeries to include cooperation with health authorities in beneficiary countries. As part of a three-year plan discussed with the Kyrgyz Minister of Health, the program aims to train local doctors to perform these procedures, ensuring the sustainability of medical services.



The committee's deputy head Dr. Abdul Salam Al Qahtani announced that a Qatari medical team, supported by the Endowment Fund for Healthcare, will undertake a new visit to Kyrgyzstan from April 4 to 11 to conduct another round of cochlear implant surgeries for hearing-impaired children.



Al Qahtani stated that the upcoming visit builds on previous successes, where the medical team was able to restore hope to dozens of families by enabling their children to regain hearing and integrate into normal life.



He explained that the mission will include surgical procedures, the fitting of hearing aids for patients who do not require surgery, and extensive meetings with the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health to oversee the implementation of a medical training program for local doctors. This initiative aims to strengthen the country's healthcare capabilities and ensure the project's long-term sustainability.



Al Qahtani emphasized that these efforts reflect the General Directorate of Endowments vision of achieving lasting impact through health-focused endowment initiatives. He urged donors to continue supporting this humanitarian project, which has a profound effect on the lives of children and their families.