Qatar's Banking Sector Sees Increase In Aggregate Earnings

DOHA: The capitalization levels of Qatar banks remained robust. Average capital adequacy ratio (CAR) came in at a robust 19.8 percent with all banks generating strong CARs. Qatar's banking sector posted an increase in aggregate earnings year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth (Q4) quarter of this year as the sector registered a surge of 7.6 annually.

The Banks & Financial Services Index outperformed the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index and gained by 0.9 percent (QSE Index: -0.4 percent) in Q4 2024, noted, QNB Financial Services (QNBFS) in Earnings Review, recently.

“The banking sector posted an increase in aggregate earnings YoY in Q4 2024, but dropped sequentially. For Q4 2024, the banking sector posted a +7.6/-14.6% YoY/QoQ growth in aggregate headline net income.”

The aggregate revenue increased by 2 percent YoY in Q4 2024 to QR16.7bn, driven mainly by non-funded income. Aggregate increase was attributable to QNB Group, followed by Qatar Islamic Bank. QIB's revenue increased by 6.3 percent on strong non-funded income.

The aggregate revenue moved up by 2.4 percent sequentially in Q4 2024. Aggregate increase was mainly attributable to an increase in non-funded income and flattish net interest and investment income.

The aggregate Q4 2024 net income increased by 7.6 percent YoY to QR7.1bn due to lower Cost of Revenue (CoR); increase in the bottom-line varied among banks with some registering lower CoR, while others improving non-funded income.

Qatar International Islamic Bank's net income grew by 17.1 percent on the back of margin expansion and a large increase in non-funded income. QIB's net income gained by 7.2 percent due to booking lower CoR. While, QNB Group's bottom-line expanded by 10.1 percent.

The loans experienced an increase YoY, but was flat QoQ. The loan book grew by 5.6 percent YoY (flat sequentially) to QR1.46 trillion in Q4 2024. Dukhan Bank's loan book expanded by 11.1 percent YoY (+1.6 percent QoQ) followed by Qatar International Islamic Bank's +7.7 percent (+0.7 percent QoQ). Moreover, QNB Group's loan portfolio grew by 6.8 percent YoY (+0.6 percent QoQ), contributing 74/93 percent to total incremental loan book growth YoY/QoQ.

The deposits also increased YoY, but receded sequentially. Aggregate deposits increased by 4.4 percent YoY (declined 1.9 percent QoQ) reaching QR1.41 trillion.

The report further stated, while companies listed on the QSE posted double-digit earnings growth during Q4 2024 and upper-single-digit profit expansion for the full year, the market has continued to move sideways.

“We believe the continued growth in earnings without a commensurate increase in the index level enhances the relative valuation case of the Qatari bourse further.”

The aggregate earnings rose 16.2 percent during Q4 2024 to QR11.5bn, with a strong contribution from the insurance sector, which flipped from a QR1.2bn loss in Q4 2023 to QR313.5m in profits. Most sectors saw positive earnings growth, but industrials and consumer goods/services recorded declines while financial services turned red. Bulk of the growth emanated from margin improvement as the QSE aggregate top-line inched up 1.5 percent in Q4 2024.

The full-year earnings on the QSE increased 8.4 percent to QR51.5bn, while the aggregate top-line edged up by 2.2 percent to QR189.7bn in 2024. About 54 percent or QR27.7bn (FY2023: 56 percent or QR26.6bn) of earnings were paid out as dividends, a 4 percent increase from FY2023.

Qatar continues to lead the region with the lowest cost-to-income ratio at 25.6 percent and the highest coverage ratio for stage 3 loans at 85.1 percent, reflecting strong financial resilience.