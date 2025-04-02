MSDF Marks World Autism Awareness Day With Community Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), represented by the Social Welfare Department, celebrated the World Autism Awareness Day, observed annually on April 2, with a series of activities.

On this occasion, the ministry collaborated with several cafes to distribute posters bearing expressions that raise public awareness about autism. These initiatives aimed to educate the community, support individuals with autism and their families, and highlight efforts to improve their quality of life.

MSDF's Director of the Social Welfare Department Reem Al Ajmi emphasized that the ministry's participation aligns with its ongoing efforts to implement national strategies and plans concerning people with disabilities. She noted that these initiatives aim to enhance awareness of the challenges faced by individuals with autism and their families, while also providing prevention measures and organizing conferences and workshops to address issues faced by people with disabilities.



The Social Welfare Department continues to enhance its services and improve efficiency to support individuals with autism, enabling their active integration into society. Through comprehensive national plans, the ministry collaborates with relevant state centers and entities to deliver awareness programs and lectures.

The ministry also underscored the importance of cooperation among all entities to raise autism awareness, address its challenges, and support families, in line with Qatar's Vision 2030, which aims to ensure a dignified life for all members of the community.