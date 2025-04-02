Sheikha Moza Leads Qatar In Advancing Autism Awareness, Inclusion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: World Autism Awareness Day, observed annually on April 2, brings attention to the importance of autism acceptance and understanding neurodiversity. This year, the theme, "Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," emphasizes the need to integrate neurodiverse individuals into broader global development initiatives, aligning autism awareness with the UN's sustainable development objectives.

HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, has been a driving force in raising awareness and advancing initiatives to support those on the autism spectrum. Her leadership has been instrumental in advocating for the inclusion of individuals with autism and other disabilities.

On this important day, HH Sheikha Moza shared a heartfelt message on social media, highlighting the progress Qatar has made in recognizing, diagnosing, and treating autism, while acknowledging the work still ahead. She posted a touching image of her hugging a child, alongside the message: "Every child and every adult living with autism deserves to live a fulfilling life and to contribute their best to our society. This World Autism Day, let us celebrate the abilities of those with autism and provide them with all the support they need."

In 1999, Her Highness founded the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities, which provides specialized education and rehabilitation services for children with autism and other developmental disabilities. Operating under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, the center plays a vital role in promoting the inclusion of individuals with autism, offering educational, therapeutic, and vocational training services aimed at fostering independence and societal integration.

On World Autism Awareness Day, the Shafallah Center renewed its commitment to advocating for the rights and inclusion of individuals with autism. On its social media handles, the Center wrote: "On World Autism Awareness Day, we renew our commitment to making voices heard, respecting rights, and ensuring inclusion becomes a reality."

Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Shafallah, shared that the celebration this year highlights Qatar's progress in supporting individuals with autism and promoting their integration into society. "Qatar prioritizes rehabilitation and empowerment for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), ensuring integrated services that enhance their development while supporting their families," Al Suwaidi said.

The National Autism Plan in Qatar aligns with the nation's Vision 2030, ensuring that all citizens, including those with autism, have access to sustainable progress and opportunities.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has also reaffirmed its commitment to building a more inclusive society, emphasizing early identification and intervention for individuals with autism. On World Autism Awareness Day, the Ministry also debunked several common myths about autism, such as the misconception that all individuals with autism have savant skills or intellectual disabilities. By promoting accurate knowledge and understanding, Qatar is creating a society where individuals with autism can thrive.

"Let's educate ourselves, spread awareness, and foster acceptance for individuals with autism," the Ministry said. "Creating meaningful change begins with early identification, which plays a vital role in ensuring individuals with autism receive the care they need. With the right support at the right time, every individual can reach their full potential."

Recent studies indicate that the prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) among school-aged children in Qatar is approximately 1.14%. A comprehensive survey conducted between 2015 and 2018 involving children aged 6 to 11 years revealed this prevalence rate.

In addition to governmental efforts, Qatar's expatriate community has also been a key player in raising awareness. Nicole Alexander, Co-founder and COO of Life Skills HUB, has been a vocal advocate for amplifying autism awareness.

"World Autism Awareness Day is not just a single day of recognition-it's a reminder of the work we must do year-round to advance inclusion and celebrate neurodiversity. As an advocate and behavior therapist, I'm passionate about creating spaces where individuals of all abilities feel seen, supported, and empowered," Alexander told The Peninsula.

Alexander is particularly excited about an upcoming initiative: a Career Fair for Adults with Disabilities, set for May. "This event is all about bridging abilities with opportunities-connecting inclusive companies with neurodivergent and disabled professionals who are ready to thrive," she explained. The event aims to create pathways for neurodivergent individuals to enter the workforce, promoting their independence and enhancing social inclusion.