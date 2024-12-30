US sees notable surge in labor strikes across various sectors in 2024

(MENAFN) In 2024, the United States experienced a notable surge in labor strikes, with workers across a variety of sectors protesting issues ranging from wages to working conditions. As of late December, there were 334 labor actions across 515 locations, reflecting a growing trend of worker unrest in recent years. These protests were tracked by the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations's Labor Action Tracker, which monitors strike and labor protest activity.



One of the most significant labor movements of the year occurred at Starbucks, where over 5,000 workers from more than 300 stores across 45 states walked off the job on Christmas Eve. This was the largest strike in the company’s history and was organized by the union Starbucks Workers United. The striking workers, located in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Seattle, were demanding higher wages, improved scheduling practices, and better overall working conditions.



The protest at Starbucks also highlighted workers' frustrations with corporate executive compensation, particularly criticizing the USD113 million salary package for CEO Brian Niccol. Workers felt that the company’s top executives were receiving excessive pay while they struggled with low wages and inconsistent work hours. The strike signaled a broader dissatisfaction with how corporate profits are distributed, especially in companies that rely heavily on low-wage workers.



In addition to the Starbucks strike, Amazon workers also staged a large walkout just days before Christmas. This protest, which workers claimed was the largest-ever strike during the peak holiday shopping season, underscored growing discontent among employees in major retail and service industries. Both the Amazon and Starbucks strikes are part of a broader movement by workers demanding more equitable treatment and better working conditions in a rapidly changing labor market.

MENAFN30122024000045015839ID1109040556