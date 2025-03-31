Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says 'There Will Be Bombing' If Iran Fails To Make 'Peace Deal'

2025-03-31 02:19:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened that Iran will be bombed if it persists in developing nuclear weapons.

NBC News said that in an interview with one of its correspondents late Saturday, Trump said, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing" and he also threatened to punish Iran with what he called "secondary tariffs."

