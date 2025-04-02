Bihar: MLA Deepa Manjhi Observes Kharna Puja On Chaiti Chhath In Gaya

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 3 (IANS) Deepa Manjhi, the daughter-in-law of Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and wife of Bihar Minister Santosh Suman, is observing the revered Chaiti Chhath festival in Gaya.

The Imamganj MLA, along with her sister-in-law Rinki Kumari, performed Kharna Puja in Mahakar block of Gaya district on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Chhath devotees performed Kharna Puja, a significant ritual where prasad made of milk, jaggery, and roti was offered to Chhathi Maiya.

After the puja, devotees began the 36-hour Nirjala (waterless) fast, praying for happiness, peace, and prosperity for the society.

On Thursday, devotees will offer Arghya to the setting sun as part of the third-day rituals and the festival concludes with Arghya to the rising sun on Friday, followed by Paran (Consume Prasad), marking the end of the fast.

On the occasion of Chaiti Chhath, devotion and festive spirit engulf Bihar. Homes and ghats are filled with devotional songs and prayers.

Rivers, ponds, and wells witness devotees taking holy dips before preparing pure offerings for the Sun God. Families and friends visit the homes of Chhath Vratis (devotees) to seek blessings and receive Prasad on the Kharna Puja.

With Deepa Manjhi's participation, the festival holds both spiritual and political significance, reflecting Bihar's deep-rooted cultural traditions and faith in Chhathi Maiya.

The Bihar government has made special preparations to conduct the great devotion festival of folk faith. Bihar Police have made several arrangements at the Chhath Ghats in every district.

The district officials, especially the district magistrates and police officials, have been instructed to ensure smooth conduct in their respective jurisdictions.

They have been asked to stay vigilant during the Arghya on the third and fourth day of the Chhath festival.

The officials have been asked to ensure Chhath Ghats are equipped with safety barricades, lighting, drinking water facilities, toilets, changing rooms and continuous cleaning.