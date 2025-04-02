Qatar Welcomes Border Agreement Between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar welcomed Wednesday the agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to establish the point of contact for their trilateral international border and the signing of the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's hope that this agreement will foster closer cooperation and integration among the three countries while promoting security and stability in the region.
Qatar reaffirms its full support for peaceful conflict resolution efforts, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in maintaining regional and global peace and security.
