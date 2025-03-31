Russian Army Loses Another 1,230 Troops And One Air Defense System In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to March 31, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 915,230 people, including 1,230 people over the past day.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 10,496 (+4) Russian tanks, 21,819 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 25,537 (+30) artillery systems, 1,347 (+0) MLRS, 1,123 (+1) air defense systems , 370 (+0) aircraft, and 335 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 31,416 (+71), cruise missiles - 3,121 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 42,593 (+65), special equipment - 3,787 (+0).

The data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 30, 147 clashes with Russian troops occurred at the front as of 22:00.

Photo: Konstantin Liberov