Russian Army Loses Another 1,230 Troops And One Air Defense System In Ukraine
This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 10,496 (+4) Russian tanks, 21,819 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 25,537 (+30) artillery systems, 1,347 (+0) MLRS, 1,123 (+1) air defense systems , 370 (+0) aircraft, and 335 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 31,416 (+71), cruise missiles - 3,121 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 42,593 (+65), special equipment - 3,787 (+0).
The data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on March 30, 147 clashes with Russian troops occurred at the front as of 22:00.
Photo: Konstantin Liberov
